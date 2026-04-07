Windsor Police Officer Charged By OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged a member of the Windsor Police Service (WPS) in relation to an investigation that began more than two years ago.

In August 2023, the WPS requested that the OPP conduct an investigation into allegations of breach of trust involving a WPS officer. An investigation began, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Kenneth Campo, age 45 of Essex County, was arrested and charged with breach of trust, contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.