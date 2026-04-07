Every Order Makes A Difference: McHappy Day Returns May 6

McHappy Day® proudly returns on Wednesday, May 6. By simply enjoying your favourite menu items, all day, you’ll make a positive impact on families in your community.

For over 30 years, McDonald’s Canada and its local, independent franchisees have invited communities to come together in support of Canadian families. With the help of Canadians from coast to coast, our long-standing tradition has raised over $111.3M for Ronald McDonald House® and other local children’s charities across Canada—turning your favourite orders into meaningful impact.

The Heart of McHappy Day

Your participation on McHappy Day supports local children’s charities, including 37 Ronald McDonald House program locations across Canada. The funds enable essential support and resources for families with critically sick and injured children by providing accommodation, meals, and mental and health wellness programs so they can stay together and close to life-saving medical care.

Last year, Ronald McDonald House across Canada supported more than 32,000 families from 2,900 communities. Despite historic footprint expansion in 2025, Ronald McDonald House needs the continued support of Canadians now more than ever to help even more families. Your support on McHappy Day makes this possible.