Every Order Makes A Difference: McHappy Day Returns May 6

Your McDonald’s order helps support families with critically sick and injured children
McHappy Day® proudly returns on Wednesday, May 6. By simply enjoying your favourite menu items, all day, you’ll make a positive impact on families in your community.
For over 30 years, McDonald’s Canada and its local, independent franchisees have invited communities to come together in support of Canadian families. With the help of Canadians from coast to coast, our long-standing tradition has raised over $111.3M for Ronald McDonald House® and other local children’s charities across Canada—turning your favourite orders into meaningful impact.
The Heart of McHappy Day
Your participation on McHappy Day supports local children’s charities, including 37 Ronald McDonald House program locations across Canada. The funds enable essential support and resources for families with critically sick and injured children by providing accommodation, meals, and mental and health wellness programs so they can stay together and close to life-saving medical care.
Last year, Ronald McDonald House across Canada supported more than 32,000 families from 2,900 communities. Despite historic footprint expansion in 2025, Ronald McDonald House needs the continued support of Canadians now more than ever to help even more families. Your support on McHappy Day makes this possible.
How You Can Participate
It’s simple, convenient, and delicious.
On May 6
- Order any menu item all day at your nearest McDonald’s in-restaurant, through the Drive-Thru, or through the McDonald’s app, or order McDelivery® via the McDonald’s app, DoorDash, Skip or Uber Eats.
- Guests can get $0 delivery fee* when they order McDelivery® on the McDonald’s app†, even on McHappy Day.
*11% service fee & $2 small order fee still apply.
- $0 delivery fee** will also be offered on all McDelivery orders ordered through DoorDash, Skip and Uber Eats†† on McHappy Day.
**Service fee still applies.
Starting Today, April 7
- For the entire month, Round Up your order to the nearest dollar at the Drive-Thru, Kiosk, or Front Counter, and donate the difference to Ronald McDonald House as part of McHappy Day® fundraising.
- Purchase a pair of McHappy Day Socks for $6+tax†††, or Hearts for a donation of $2, $5, or $10ˆ, available in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, or through the McDonald’s app.
- Look for additional merchandise to purchase at participating restaurants.ˆˆ
Turn an everyday visit into something meaningful and help families stay together when it matters most.
For more details on how you can strengthen your community, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.ca/mchappyday.
†At participating McDonald’s in Canada on McDelivery orders placed using the McDonald’s app. App download & registration reqd. 11% service fee & taxes still apply; $2 small order fee on orders under $12 (before taxes & fees).
††Service fee and taxes still apply. See the applicable app for details.
†††ˆˆNet proceeds will help support Ronald McDonald House ® programs and local children’s charities across Canada. For a limited time only. While supplies last. At participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada.
ˆDonations will help support Ronald McDonald House ® programs and local children’s charities across Canada. For a limited time only. While supplies last. At participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada.
*Locations in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge are proud sponsors of Muskoka411