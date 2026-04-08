Found A Baby Animal Alone? Know When To Help — And When To Leave It Be

As spring arrives across Muskoka and surrounding communities, residents are beginning to encounter baby wildlife on their own. While many assume these animals have been abandoned, wildlife experts say that in most cases the young animals are exactly where they are meant to be — waiting quietly for their mothers to return.

Spring and summer mark wildlife baby season, the busiest time of year for rehabilitators. At Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, staff receive a surge of calls from concerned members of the public who discover young animals by themselves and worry they may have been orphaned.

“For many species, mothers intentionally leave their young hidden while they search for food,” says Janalene Kingshott, Director of Animal Welfare at Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. “The babies are quiet, well camouflaged, and their mothers return periodically to care for them. It’s a natural survival strategy.”

White-tailed deer, for example, often leave their fawns tucked into tall grass or brush for hours at a time. The fawns remain motionless and have very little scent, helping them avoid predators.

Snowshoe hares follow a similar pattern, with mothers returning only briefly to nurse their young so they do not draw attention to the nest.

While the instinct to help wildlife is understandable, intervening too quickly can sometimes do more harm than good.

“When people find a baby animal alone, the most important thing they can do is call us first,” says Kingshott. “We can help assess the situation and guide them on whether the animal truly needs help or if it is best to leave it where it is.”

Wildlife rehabilitators can step in when an animal truly needs help, but they cannot replace the care a mother provides in the wild.

In many situations, the best course of action is to observe from a distance and give the mother time to return. However, intervention may be necessary if a young animal:

• Has been caught by a cat or dog

• Is bleeding or visibly injured

• Is weak, shivering, or lethargic

• Has a dead parent nearby

• Is crying and wandering continuously for an extended period

Anyone unsure whether wildlife needs assistance is encouraged to contact Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary’s Animal Care Line at 705-644-4122 for guidance. General inquiries can be directed to 705-732-6368.

While many young animals are best left with their mothers, others do arrive at Aspen Valley truly orphaned or injured and in urgent need of care. During baby season, the sanctuary receives hundreds of vulnerable young animals — each requiring frequent feeding and a species-specific formula designed to meet their unique nutritional needs. Providing this level of care comes at considerable expense.

To help meet that need, Aspen Valley is currently running its Bottle Brigade campaign, which helps ensure orphaned wildlife receive the specialized formula and round-the-clock feeding required to grow strong enough to be released back into their natural habitat.

Donations to support the Bottle Brigade can be made at www.aspenvalley.ca.