UPDATED: Flood Warning Is In Effect In The District Until Wednesday, April 22

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that a Flood Warning is in effect in the district until Wednesday,
April 22, 2026.
This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound
District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of
Haliburton. All watersheds within the district are affected, including the Severn, Boyne,
Black, French, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, South, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River
watersheds. Locations of particular concern due to the potential for heightened impacts
include:
• Gull River in the Town of Minden
• Moon River including the Bala Reach
Residents and visitors should expect lake water levels to continue to rise and river flows to
remain high throughout the week of April 13-17 and into the weekend of April 18-19.
Runoff into local lakes and rivers is expected to increase due to recent rainfall, with
additional forecasted precipitation and warming temperatures contributing to higher lake
water levels and river flows.
MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is
safe ice. Some lakes within the area are still covered in ice. Increased water levels and
precipitation may erode the ice and create floating ice hazards that could damage
waterfront infrastructure. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice
conditions often, plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as
many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts, and may be impassible due
to current water levels.
Higher than normal water flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent
rainfall and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create
hazardous conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close
watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near
fast-moving rivers and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as
runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 3°C to 20°C and overnight lows
between -4°C and 10°C with up to 65 mm of rainfall.
River levels and flows within the district remain elevated – particularly in the Gull and Moon
River.
Lake water levels in several areas are approaching the upper limits of their normal
operating ranges and are expected to continue rising.
Additional precipitation and warmer temperatures are forecasted. Snowpack remains present and represents an ongoing source of runoff.