UPDATED: Flood Warning Is In Effect In The District Until Wednesday, April 22

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents and visitors that a Flood Warning is in effect in the district until Wednesday,

April 22, 2026.

This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound

District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of

Haliburton. All watersheds within the district are affected, including the Severn, Boyne,

Black, French, Burnt, Gull, Pickerel, Seguin, South, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River

watersheds. Locations of particular concern due to the potential for heightened impacts

include:

• Gull River in the Town of Minden

• Moon River including the Bala Reach

Residents and visitors should expect lake water levels to continue to rise and river flows to

remain high throughout the week of April 13-17 and into the weekend of April 18-19.

Runoff into local lakes and rivers is expected to increase due to recent rainfall, with

additional forecasted precipitation and warming temperatures contributing to higher lake

water levels and river flows.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is

safe ice. Some lakes within the area are still covered in ice. Increased water levels and

precipitation may erode the ice and create floating ice hazards that could damage

waterfront infrastructure. Anyone planning to venture onto the ice should check the ice

conditions often, plan ahead, and be prepared for an emergency.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as

many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts, and may be impassible due

to current water levels.

Higher than normal water flow conditions are occurring throughout the area due to recent

rainfall and snowmelt. Slippery stream banks and fast flowing, cold water will create

hazardous conditions around all water bodies. Residents are reminded to keep a close

watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near

fast-moving rivers and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

runoff from rainfall and melting snow enter watercourses.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 3°C to 20°C and overnight lows

between -4°C and 10°C with up to 65 mm of rainfall.

River levels and flows within the district remain elevated – particularly in the Gull and Moon

River.

Lake water levels in several areas are approaching the upper limits of their normal

operating ranges and are expected to continue rising.

Additional precipitation and warmer temperatures are forecasted. Snowpack remains present and represents an ongoing source of runoff.