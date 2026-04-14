OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 400 in Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On April 12, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP while on general patrol observed a vehicle travelling below the speed limit and weaving out of its lane. Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 400 in the Seguin Township.

Jeremy MCMURPHY, 47 years-of-age of London Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 21, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.