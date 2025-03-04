Muskoka Recovery Promotes Luxury Rehab After Serious Allegations Of Neglectful Care

Muskoka Recovery, a private addiction treatment centre in Gravenhurst, is defending its reputation following an investigative report by the Toronto Star that raised concerns about its operations. The investigation detailed allegations of unqualified staff, inadequate medical care, and a client’s death. Despite these claims, the facility recently issued a press release highlighting its “holistic healing” philosophy and luxury accommodations.

The Star’s two-part report published in December included interviews with former clients and staff who described a facility that did not meet the promises made in its marketing. Some reported that the rehab had no doctors on-site, that staff were unqualified, and that therapy sessions were inconsistent. Others alleged that a staff member was seen partying in a hot tub while a client in withdrawal was left unattended.

One of the most serious incidents described in the report involved the death of a 44-year-old client named Dawn, a mother of four from southwestern Ontario. Dawn, who had struggled with alcohol and opioid use, was reportedly given only half of her prescribed seizure medication while at Muskoka Recovery. On Jan. 10, 2024, she was found unresponsive in her second-floor room. Staff reportedly delayed calling 911 for hours, and the facility’s defibrillator was kept in a locked basement room. A staff member, Christine Iskandar, who had described herself to clients as a nurse, attempted to insert an IV, despite not being a licensed medical professional. The coroner’s report listed the cause of death as asphyxiation, and police deemed the case non-suspicious. Dawn’s husband, Fred, had paid $38,000 for her treatment, believing the facility had qualified medical staff. “She wanted to get better,” he told the Star. “She was put on this earth to be a mom and she was a good one.” He later learned that Iskandar had never been a registered nurse.

Another former client, Nathan, 38, also described a troubling experience at the facility. Struggling with severe alcohol addiction, he had tried to quit on his own before suffering a seizure at his daughter’s birthday party. After being hospitalized, he turned to Muskoka Recovery, where he and his family paid $40,000 for a 37-day stay. Nathan described chaotic therapy sessions and questionable medical care. He said that when he arrived at Muskoka Recovery, his intake consultation was a brief video call with a doctor in a car during a rainstorm. That doctor, Zaki Abu Shullaih, is licensed in Nova Scotia but is listed as “inactive” and “not permitted to practice medicine” in Ontario, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Staff later administered medications to Nathan without clearly explaining the dosages. “Rehab is serious business,” he told the Star. “None of the staff is qualified. When dealing with mental health issues, you’d expect qualified people.”

Muskoka Recovery released a press statement on Jan. 17, 2025, calling itself “the most trusted rehabilitation facility in Ontario.” The statement emphasizes its natural surroundings, private rooms, and amenities such as massage therapy, a sauna, and a gym. It also claims to offer “round-the-clock assistance from qualified specialists,” though the Star’s investigation found evidence contradicting this. Co-owner Ewa Ricci stated, “In addition to helping clients get well, we want to give them the resources and encouragement they need to succeed in the long run.” The release makes no mention of the allegations in the Star’s report.

The Ontario government has not announced any action related to Muskoka Recovery. A spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones told the Star that oversight of private addiction treatment centres falls to professional regulatory colleges. It remains unclear whether they will conduct any formal investigation.

Despite the controversy, Muskoka Recovery continues to operate and recently secured a $5.5 million mortgage to expand its capacity from 10 to 20 rooms.