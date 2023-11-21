Muskoka Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Their Second Concert

On November 26, 2023, the Muskoka Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will present their second concert at Trinity United Church in Huntsville, Ontario at 4PM.

The concert, named “Winter’s Awakening”, will be an eclectic mix of classic and modern music. “The concert will provide a wonderful start to the holiday season”, promises orchestra director Alana Nuedling.

The orchestra is comprised of professional and advanced amateur musicians from all over Muskoka who volunteer their time and talents. MPO Board Chairs Nancy and Michael Gibson suggest …”This is an event you don’t want to miss. Please join us for a fun and engaging concert! ”

Tickets are available online from the orchestra’s website, muskokaphilharmonic.ca, or at the door. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and children under 4 are free.

Online purchases will be eligible for a mystery raffle to be drawn at the concert! It is the season for giving. Non-perishable food items are gratefully accepted at the door if you are able! Donations will be given to the Salvation Army for the Christmas Hamper outreach program.

If you would like information on becoming a member of the orchestra, please contact them through their website, speak to one of our board members or contact Alana Nuedling. The Orchestra welcomes new members as their fledgling organization continues to grow.