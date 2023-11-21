$20,000 Worth Of Merchandise Stolen From A Midland Store

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public after staff of the Event Horizon Hobbies on King Street, Midland contacted the OPP Communication Centre on November 18, 2023 to report an overnight break and enter to the retail store.

The culprits gained entrance to the store at approximately 2:27 am after smashing the front glass door and once inside unlawfully removed a number of “Magic Cards” that are part of the Magic Of The Gathering Game valued in excess of $20,000.

Please see the attached photographs of the suspect and vehicle used in this theft.

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)