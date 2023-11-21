Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Tuesday Afternoon Into Wednesday

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning for an upcoming snowfall.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts 4 to 8 cm.

Peak snowfall rates 2 cm per hour.

Timing:

Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Discussion:

Snowfall accumulations could be limited due to warm surface temperatures. Snow will begin to switch to rain later this evening and into the overnight hours; however, areas over higher terrain will likely remain as snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.