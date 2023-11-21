Students Get Near-Instant Acceptances At Georgian’s Open House 

Emma Richard was one of the first-ever people to receive an acceptance to Georgian College just minutes after applying using the college’s newly launched near-real time admission experience.

She was one of more than 3,100 guests who came to Georgian’s Open House on Saturday, making it the largest in-person Open House in the college’s 56-year history. This marks two years in a row where Georgian has broken an event attendance record.

“It’s really exciting. Because of the free application, there really was nothing to lose to apply,” said Richard, who was accepted to the Autism and Behavioural Sciences program.

“I didn’t know applying would be that fast. The suspense is what’s tough – just waiting and not knowing what the answer is – so this is very exciting,” added Florin Marcu, who received his acceptance to the Honours Bachelor of Business Administration (Automotive Management) program.

The new admission experience – a collaboration with EnrollmentRx and OCAS, Ontario’s centralized college application service – was launched earlier this fall and aims to provide applicants with a faster and more personalized experience.

Jordan Carriere, a former Georgian student and Georgian Grizzlies rugby player, also received his acceptance at Open House to Georgian’s Business – Accounting program.

“Applying was definitely quick and easy. I preferred that over applying by myself and having to wait,” he said, noting he chose Georgian because of his past experience there and it’s close to home. “I live in Barrie, so I don’t have to commute.”

Along with an application hub where people applying for winter or summer 2024 intakes could access the new admission experience, Open House guests also got a taste of the Georgian experience through campus and residence tours, hands-on activities, exploring cool labs and innovative spaces, and having their questions answered about Georgian’s 130+ programs, student services and campus life.

Open House took place at all seven Georgian campuses and its downtown Barrie location.

More than 1,700 applications – the largest number of applications ever recorded for Open House – were filed on Saturday and those who applied were encouraged to select Georgian as one of their Top 2 choices to have the $125 OCAS fee covered by the college.

“Team Georgian works incredibly hard to give prospective students and their supporters an unrivaled experience at Open House – and during their studies here. It’s rewarding and makes us all proud to see thousands of people join us and apply to Georgian to make their dreams a reality,” said Kristy Linklater, Associate Director, Marketing and Recruitment, Georgian College.

For anyone who missed Open House, there are plenty of opportunities to learn more about Georgian and apply for free, including two Get to Know Georgian online information sessions coming up Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

Whether you’re thinking about attending Georgian or you are a parent or supporter of a future student, these events are for you to:

have your questions answered,

discover next steps,

find out what our seven campuses offer, and

learn about our programs, including several new programs like Business – Agriculture and Medical Laboratory Technician.

Anyone is also welcome to schedule a phone call or email Georgian’s friendly and knowledgeable student recruitment team to learn more about programs, student services, how to apply, and more.

As a recognized leader in student work experience, with more than 100,000 alumni around the world, and the first and only designated changemaker college in Canada, the Get to Know Georgian sessions will demonstrate why Georgian is more than an education, it’s an experience.