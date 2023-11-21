OMAH Celebrates Giving Tuesday With Hop On The Discovery Bus Campaign

This GivingTuesday, [OMAH] will inspire generosity through a fund dedicated to supporting transportation to and from the museum, provide a museum tour, a history lesson and the opportunity to create art for children, youth, and seniors who are finding difficulty getting to OMAH because of transportation limitations. A school classroom and/or a community group (seniors, too) who may live or are located in Oro-Medonte, Severn, Ramara and Chippewas of Rama First Nation and throughout Simcoe County would benefit from an educational experience of stepping into history, enjoy the beauty of art, while making art and learning how they, children, youth and seniors are the future of our communities, while at the same time, linking us to our past.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 28, 2023, and throughout the year.

OMAH has joined Giving Tuesday to bring awareness to accessibility barriers, such as transportation. OMAH serves not just the City of Orillia, but the surrounding municipalities and wants to ensure their community members can participate in arts and cultural activities that will support their wellbeing.

OMAH’s Executive Director, Ninette Gyorody said that, OMAH is a place of discovery, learning, and engagement. Your gift to the Hop on The Discovery Bus campaign helps to create pivotal moments for youth, children, and seniors and those who find physically accessing OMAH difficult.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbour or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s Chief Executive Officer. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining OMAH’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit OMAH’s CanadaHelps page. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.