Holiday Events And Activities With Bracebridge Recreation

The holiday season is in full swing at the Bracebridge Sportsplex and Memorial Arena.

Holiday Market

Bracebridge Sportsplex

Saturday, December 2

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find the perfect gifts and support 78 local vendors and businesses at the annual Holiday Market taking place at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, and Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School. Admission is free and all attendees will receive a prize ballot for a chance to win a door prize.

Vendors will have a wide range of handcrafted items available including homemade candles and soaps, home and cottage décor, quilts, clothing, jewellery, food products and so much more.

There are a limited number of vendor spaces still available. Contact Christine Cousins, ccousins@bracebridge.ca for details.

Gifts Made Easy

November 20 to December 20

Give the gift of health and wellness this holiday season. A Bracebridge Recreation pass makes a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for friends and family. Membership options are available for all ages from child to senior or choose an activity specific option like a walking club membership, climbing membership, shinny hockey, pickleball and more.

From November 20 to December 20, get an entry into a draw to win a one month pass or 10-pass and a cooling towel with the minimum purchase of a 10-pass. During the month of December, take advantage of a 15% discount on all Tuck Shop items too. A 10-pass entitles patrons to drop-in aqua-fitness, land fitness and cycling classes, use of the indoor track and fitness equipment, weight room, lap and public swims and more.

Learn more about the passes available at bracebridge.ca/BeActive.

FREE Family Fun Night at the Sportsplex

Bracebridge Sportsplex

Friday, December 15

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Bring your family to the Sportsplex for this family friendly evening of holiday fun! Challenge yourself on the climbing wall, play some giant games, splash around on the Wibit and more. This event is generously supported by Parry Sound – Muskoka MPP and Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, Graydon Smith.

FREE Holiday Activities at the Sportsplex and Memorial Arena

Saturday, December 23 until Sunday, January 7, 2024

Have fun and stay active during the holidays. From December 23 to January 7, 2024, all public swimming, public skating and indoor climbing is free thanks to the generous support of Kubota North, B&W Trailers, and Cavalcade Ford.

To see the full schedule of activities, check out page 26 of the Leisure Guide at bracebridge.ca/BeActive.

FREE Public Skating with Mayor Maloney

Memorial Arena

Thursday, December 28 and Thursday, January 4, 2024

1 to 2:40 p.m.

Looking for some holiday fun? Gather your friends and family for two free skating events at Memorial Arena. These events are generously supported by Mayor Rick Maloney.

A gift that lasts a lifetime

Leave your legacy on the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre by sponsoring one of the arena seats. Give a friend or family member the gift of the Best Seat in the House. Sponsor a seat for $500 and have a name placard on your seat for all to see. Fifteen per cent of proceeds from every sale go towards supporting the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) and all sponsors will receive a tax receipt for the donation. Payment options are available. Seats are limited and make the perfect gift. Get yours today!