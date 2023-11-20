Snowfall Expected Tuesday Afternoon Into Wednesday Morning

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Snowfall is expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts 4 to 8 cm.

Peak snowfall rates 2 cm per hour.

Timing:

Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Discussion:

Snowfall accumulations could be limited due to warm surface temperatures. Snow will begin to switch to rain later Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, however, areas over higher terrain will likely remain as snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.