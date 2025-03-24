Muskoka Nursery Partners With WWF-Canada To Grow Native Plant Seed Supply

Hidden Habitat, a leading ecological landscaping business dedicated to improving the ecological integrity of the landscape and horticultural industry is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with WWF-Canada in establishing 2,000 m2 of native plant seed orchards. This collaboration aims to bolster conservation efforts and promote biodiversity across Ontario.

The seed orchard will serve as a vital resource for the propagation of native plant species, ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds for restoration projects. By combining Hidden Habitat’s expertise in native plant production with WWF-Canada’s extensive conservation experience, this initiative will significantly enhance the resilience of ecosystems and support WWF-Canada’s bold 10-year plan to expand habitats, reduce carbon in the atmosphere, lower industrial impacts and, as a result, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change across Canada.

“We are excited to join forces with WWF-Canada on this groundbreaking project,” said Laura Thomas, Founder of Hidden Habitat. “This partnership underscores our commitment to restoring Muskoka’s natural heritage and fostering a sustainable future.” With WWF-Canada’s funding support, Hidden Habitat will be establishing 2,000 m2 of seed orchards, with a focus on plant species indigenous to within 100 km of Gravenhurst, Ontario, where the seed orchards will be located.