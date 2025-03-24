Muskoka Nursery Partners With WWF-Canada To Grow Native Plant Seed Supply

Hidden Habitat, a leading ecological landscaping business dedicated to improving the ecological integrity of the landscape and horticultural industry is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with WWF-Canada in establishing 2,000 m2 of native plant seed orchards. This collaboration aims to bolster conservation efforts and promote biodiversity across Ontario.
The seed orchard will serve as a vital resource for the propagation of native plant species, ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds for restoration projects. By combining Hidden Habitat’s expertise in native plant production with WWF-Canada’s extensive conservation experience, this initiative will significantly enhance the resilience of ecosystems and support WWF-Canada’s bold 10-year plan to expand habitats, reduce carbon in the atmosphere, lower industrial impacts and, as a result, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change across Canada.
“We are excited to join forces with WWF-Canada on this groundbreaking project,” said Laura Thomas, Founder of Hidden Habitat. “This partnership underscores our commitment to restoring Muskoka’s natural heritage and fostering a sustainable future.”
With WWF-Canada’s funding support, Hidden Habitat will be establishing 2,000 m2 of seed orchards, with a focus on plant species indigenous to within 100 km of Gravenhurst, Ontario, where the seed orchards will be located.
In addition to the support for establishing the seed orchards, Hidden Habitat will also receive funding to hire a Native Seed Technician. This support will build on our capacity to execute the seed orchard project, through sustainable seed collection, processing and storage. Additionally, we hope that the orchards will serve as an educational hub, where we can offer workshops and training programs to engage the community and promote environmental stewardship through native plant seed orchards.
Construction of the seed orchard is set to begin in the spring of 2025, and be fully operational by the fall of 2026. This partnership kicks off a new and exciting opportunity for Hidden Habitat’s efforts to restore Muskoka’s natural landscapes and empower people to practice more sustainable landscaping with native plants.