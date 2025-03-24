Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired Driving By Drug

On March 23, 2025 at 9:43p.m. officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. were on patrol in the downtown core. A vehicle was observed making multiple traffic violations. Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the female driver.

It was apparent to officers the female was under the influence of a substance. The driver advised she had consumed drugs recently. The driver was taken to a Drug Recognition Officer for drug testing.

As a result of the investigation, Sara Dexter, 29 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 15 , 2025.

The accused was using a friends vehicle and as a result of being charged, her friends vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension.