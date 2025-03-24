Huntsville Resident Charged With Threats And Assault

On March 17, 2025 at approximately 8:19p.m., the Huntsville OPP responded to a disturbance on Yonge St. involving a group of males causing a disturbance and possibly forcibly confining a female.

The investigation revealed a male had assaulted the victim and then threatened further harm if they told police what was occurring. The accused was subsequently arrested for assault and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

The victim did not require medical assistance as a result of the assault.

Tyler McWilliams, 25 years old of Huntsville Ontario is charged as follows;

· Assault

· Utter Threats to cause death/bodily harm

· Intimidation

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance

The accused to appear appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on April 29, 2025.

The Huntsville OPP want to advise this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.