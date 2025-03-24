Members Of Georgian Bay General Hospital Crew Fund Important Equipment

From February 24-28, 2025, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation held the fifth annual Team Giving Celebration Week to recognize staff who donate to the hospital and encourage new donations. The celebration resulted in a total of $43,400 in financial pledges from 134 team members at the hospital. This brings total participation to more than 17% of the GBGH Staff Team.

“The week-long celebration was a great success,” says Robyn Blanchet, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “We offered lots of ways to be involved, with free meals, treats and lots of prizes, and the GBGH Crew were so engaged and excited to participate. We are thankful for our local business partners who support the celebration, including Domino’s Pizza Midland, Sweet Treats Factory, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC and The PULSE Nutrition.”

Members of the GBGH Team Giving Circle, which includes 100 per cent of the hospital’s senior leadership team, can direct their donations to funding equipment purchases, education & wellness initiatives or the Foundation’s Impact Fund. The Impact Fund provides the hospital with the flexibility to respond to urgent capital needs, such as when a critical piece of equipment suddenly breaks down.

“I am happy to give back to the hospital who provides so much to our community,” says GBGH Team Giving Member Maggie Duivenvoorden. “I’m proud to be a staff member but also contribute to our hospital’s growth”.

In 2024, the GBGH Team Giving Circle contributed $37,000 to the Foundation, which funded a Pyxis Medication Dispensing Unit for the Emergency Department. This secure, state-of-the-art unit keeps critical medications within reach, ensuring that pain, fever, and other urgent concerns are treated quickly and safely.

To learn more about other priorities for the Georgian Bay General Hospital, please visit: https://gbghf.ca/current-needs/