Webinar Highlighting Local Mental Health Services

When you or someone you love is struggling with mental health challenges, knowing where to go for help can make a big difference. Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is helping people access the services they need with a new webinar focused on Children’s Mental Health Services in Nipissing Parry Sound area.

The webinar takes place on March 26, 2025, from 6 – 7 pm. It is open to families in the Districts of Muskoka, Nipissing, Parry Sound and Simcoe. Organized and led by Hands’ Child and Youth Mental Health Social Work team, in partnership with Parents for Children’s Mental Health, the webinar will cover the available children's mental health services, as well as other programs offered by Hands, and how to access them.

We know getting help for mental health can be challenging, it takes courage, self-awareness and patience,” said Denise Almeida, Social Worker in Child and Youth Mental Health Services at Hands and one of the webinar leaders. “Sometimes simply knowing what services are available can be difficult.

Hands is here to help you and your family understand the many children’s services we offer so you can get the help you need, when and where you need it.

Some of the services that will be discussed are:

 Child and Youth Mental Health

 Autism and Behavioural Services

 Child Development

Representatives from the Parents for Children’s Mental Health will also speak about the benefits of Parent Peer Support and how to join one of the Parent’s for Children’s Mental Health Chapters already in existence.

Hands provides child and youth mental health support in the Nipissing and Parry Sound regions; our partner agency, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, provides child and youth mental health support in the Muskoka region. If you require further support outside the webinar, please reach out directly to the agency that provides service in your area.