The Couchiching Family Health Team Announce The Launch Of Online Appointment Booking

The Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) and The Couchiching Family Health Team (CFHT) are excited to announce the launch of online appointment booking for the Couchiching OHT Unattached Clinic, and the launch of our Couchiching Family Physician & Nurse Practitioner Waitlist. Both initiatives are open to permanent residents of the Couchiching area, including Ramara, Rama First Nation, Oro-Medonte, Severn, and Orillia, who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner. We are making all efforts possible to meet the needs of Couchiching and the growing number of individuals without a primary care practitioner.

COHT Unattached Clinic – Online Appointment Booking

A significant new feature of the Couchiching OHT Unattached Clinic is the introduction of online booking as of March 17th. This new option enhances accessibility and convenience, allowing patients to schedule appointments from the comfort of their homes. The online booking system is designed to streamline the appointment process, ensuring timely access to care.

Clinic Details:

Services offered include:

Diagnosing and treating illnesses and injuries

Conducting routine check-ups

Cervical screening (Pap/HPV tests)

Ordering procedures and diagnostic tests

Well baby exams and vaccinations Prescribing medications

Managing chronic health conditions

Preventative screening

Same-day appointments for urgent needs

Referring patients to specialists

Prenatal support

Clinic Hours: Monday to Thursday: 8:30 am. to 4 pm, Friday: 8:30 am to 3 pm. Closed on weekends and statutory holidays.

Location: Couchiching Family Health Team, 119 Memorial Avenue, Suite 102, Orillia.

Contact Information: Phone: 705-329-3649, ext. 231 or book online here.

Couchiching Family Physician & Nurse Practitioner Waitlist

The Couchiching Family Physician & Nurse Practitioner Waitlist aims to help Couchiching residents and families access a family doctor or nurse practitioner faster. This proactive approach eliminates some of the barriers of the current Health Care Connect system, providing a more efficient pathway to care.

This waitlist will create an efficient process for patients to be on one centralized list for the region and better illustrate community need and aid primary care provider recruitment efforts. The COHT continues to work with the Orillia and Lake Country Recruitment Committee to work on local retention, recruitment and attachment strategies.

Residents can complete the registration through an online form available at https://coht.ca/unattached/ in under two minutes. Additionally, a FAQ sheet is attached to address what this means for residents already on the Health Care Connect list.