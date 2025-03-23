Bracebridge Youth Charged With Impaired Related Offense

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a youth with an impaired driving related offence during the early morning hours on Saturday.

On Saturday March 22, 2025, just after 3:00 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols in Bracebridge and stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 South near Cedar Lane. The officer soon commenced an impaired driving investigation and subsequently arrested and charged the driver, a 16-year-old Bracebridge youth with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand CC 320.15(1). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Youth Court- in Bracebridge on April 3, 2025 to answer to his charge.

Additionally, the passenger, an 18-year-old Burks Falls man, was charged with a Liquor Licence and Control Act offence for consuming liquor under 19-years of age.

A criminal charge of refusal or failure to comply with a demand in relation to an impaired driving investigation carries the same consequences as an impaired driving/over 80 charge in the Province of Ontario. The accused has had their drivers license suspended for 90-days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, you may call 9-1-1 from your hands free device.