Driver Charged With Impaired And Other Driving-Related Charges in Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with several offenses including impaired driving on Friday night.

On Friday March 21, 2025, just before 11:00 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols in the town of Gravenhurst and became concerned about the driving behaviour of a motorist on Winewood Avenue. The officer followed the vehicle onto Bethune Drive and then Industrial Drive, attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near a residence on Forest Glen Drive and the officer arrested the driver. Police have charged 23-year-old Dylan HOLDER of Orangeville, ON with the following:

Operation While Impaired CC 320.14(1)(a)

Over 80 CC 320.14(1)(b)

Dangerous Operation CC 320.13(1)

Flight From Peace Officer CC 320.17

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor LLCA42(1)(a)

Disobey Sign HTA 182(2)

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 22, 2025 to answer to his charges. Furthermore, the accused’s drivers license has been suspended for 90-days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, you may call 9-1-1 from your hands free device.