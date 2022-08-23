Muskoka Lawn Bowling Hosting And Participating In Prestigious Provincial Championship

The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club (MLBC) is thrilled to be hosting and participating in a prestigious “Provincial Championship” on August 30th and 31st, and welcomes the public to attend to help cheer on the home team.

“The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to welcome champion lawn bowlers and their families from across the province to a Provincial Championship hosted by the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club,” stated Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney. “To host such a prestigious event high lights the keen interest in the ever-growing sport of lawn bowling in our community. I’m looking forward to catching some of the expert play over the course of the event.”

The MLBC team of Graydon Bell, Bill Dickie and Allan Taylor were invited to compete in the Provincial Men’s Senior Triples Championship. Graydon Bell, who is the team Skip, or Captain, commented; “We are excited to be competing in this high-level event with some of the best Ontario bowlers, especially as we will be playing at our home club.”

Club President Jeff Shurie is looking forward to hosting the Provincial Championship. “Our facility is in top condition. The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club has only been open since 2017, so this event will be great exposure for our club as we welcome some of the top lawn bowlers from across Ontario. Spectators are welcome at this exciting event, and the public is more than welcome to come and see some top-notch bowling. We will provide seating overlooking the entire bowling green.”

The Ontario Lawn Bowling Association divided the provincial lawn bowling clubs into 16 districts. When the strong team of Bell, Dickie and Taylor competed in District Playdowns earlier in the August, they earned a spot to compete in the higher level Provincial Playdowns on August 30th and 31st. The winners of the Provincials on August 30/31 will go on to compete in the National Championships, which will be held in Victoria, BC in September.

Lawn bowling is often called “curling on grass”, as the terms and rules are so similar to ice curling. Like curling rocks, the bowls “curl” as they travel down the rink towards the white target ball, called a “jack”. Unlike curling, the target can move if the jack is hit by a bowl, which adds another level of complexity to the sport.

The lawn bowling club, located on the grounds of the Muskoka Highlands Golf Course, holds various events, leagues, community events, and tournaments throughout the May to October season. For more information, visit www.muskokabowls.ca, call 705-645-9767, or email office@muskokabowls.ca.