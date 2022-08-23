Can You Identify This Vehicle Wanted For A Theft From Lindgren Mini Storage

The Huntsville OPP responded to 277 calls for service from Monday August 15, 2022, to Sunday August 21, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Seventy-five investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Five, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

On August 16, 2022, a vehicle was stopped in a R.I.D.E. lane set up on Main St. West in Huntsville. As a result of the investigation, Trevor Lee (36 years of age) of Huntsville, Ontario was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Break and Enter Investigation

Sometime during the night of August 18, 2022, unknown suspect(s) broke into a storage unit at Lindgren Mini Storage on Arrowhead Park Road, Huntsville. The items stolen were an enduro motorcycle, table saw and a tool chest containing a quantity of tools. The suspect vehicle appears to be a grey/silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with chrome rims.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated nine domestic disputes the past week. Charges have been laid in two of the nine investigations.

One accused has been charged with the following:

– Assault with a weapon

– Assault

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 18, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

One accused has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on August 30, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Twelve motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week.

Reporting information to Police

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

