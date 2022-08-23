Student Transportation Information For The 2022-2023 School Year Available At MyBusToSchool.ca 

Student transportation information for the 2022-2023 school year is now available at https://www.mybustoschool.ca.

In preparation for the 2022-2023 school year TLDSB requests you access your mybustoschool account to verify and update subscription information, bus route details and general notice requests in order to receive email notifications when your child’s bus is late and/or cancelled due to inclement weather. School bus routes change annually therefore it is important to check your child’s bus information.

Please note, if you have recently changed your address, or the location of your child’s pick up/drop off, it may take a few days for the change to appear on the website. Check back frequently for updated information.

If your child does not have transportation information assigned for the first day of school, they may not ride the bus until they are on the bus route list. Changes must be entered by the school no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, 2022 to be assigned to the bus route for the first day of school. Contact your child’s school directly to make any changes to your child’s information.

To add a student to your account you will require the student’s 9-digit Ontario Education Number (OEN) found on their report card, as well as their date of birth, school, and grade for September 2022. You may unsubscribe for this service at any time.

If you have any questions, please use the ‘contact’ button found on the website or call 1-888-526-5552 x21287.