Muskoka Founders Getting Ready To Award $10,000 And $5,000 Prizes

Muskoka Founders Circle, a group dedicated to supporting entrepreneurism in Muskoka, is pleased to announce that the application period for the 2022 Founders Choice Awards is officially open. Entrants will compete for a $10,000 first prize and a $5,000 second prize. Winners will be announced at the Parry Sound Muskoka IMPACT Awards on November 10, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Minett.

Founders Choice Awards are given annually to Muskoka-based entrepreneurs with the most promising new business ideas. The contest is open to all permanent residents of Muskoka eighteen years of age or older at the time of application. To apply, entrants simply visit www.muskokafounderscircle.com/apply to fill out a form describing their business. The submission deadline is 11:59 pm EDT on Aug 31, 2022.

Cash prizes were awarded in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Videos of past finalists and winners can be viewed on the muskokafounderscircle.com website.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate our winners in person this year,” said Rick Dalmazzi, executive chair of Muskoka Founders Circle. “Our focus is to support, guide and promote our top entrepreneurs in Muskoka. Each year we’re amazed at the quality of business ideas we see, all with the common attribute of growing the local economy.”

Muskoka Founders also invite anyone interested in supporting entrepreneurism in Muskoka to join the Circle. To find out more, please visit their website at muskokafounderscircle.com/about-founder. Those interested may also email info@muskokafounderscircle.com or call Curry Clifford at 705-718-1300.