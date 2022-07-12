Boots And Hearts Barn Burner Charity Hockey Game To Support The NICU At RVH

The Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game is once again supporting Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This year NHL superstars John Tavares, Tyler Seguin, along with hockey legend Mike Gartner, and many more are #bootsbound to support this incredible cause. The details for the game are below.

When: Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sadlon Arena

Ticket Sales Link: https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en&aff=barnburnerinsta&fbclid=IwAR3e1VMNRvxc66Muyok6ckbJNeMOylVOCnJ_v-go3OpCL2OjGPPmbldvy8Q#achat_SAD03HS22

“Thanks to the ongoing generosity of this region, RVH has brought advanced technology and specialized services, such as cancer, cardiac and child and youth mental health, care closer to home. One of our urgent needs is the expansion of RVH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where we care for our tiniest and most vulnerable patients. Community support, through the Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game, will help us expand the space and services so we can continue to save and change those little lives,” says Gail Hunt, RVH president and CEO. “I’m looking forward to joining the community at the Boots and Hearts Barn Burner game. Thank you to Alex Nuttall and his team for hosting this fun, and meaningful, summer tradition.” – Gail Hunt, RVH President & CEO

“Our littlest patients are being cared for in spaces that are just too small and, despite that, our staff do a remarkable job providing world-class care,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “Exceptional care requires the space that is built to suit that care. With support from our community RVH will build a state-of-the art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). We are endlessly grateful to the organizers and participants in this event. Their generosity is everything to our wee patients and their families.” – Pamela Ross, CEO RVH Foundation:

“Boots and Hearts Country Music Festival is excited to support the RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and partner in the Boots and Hearts Barn Burner Charity Hockey Game. It is an honour to be part of such a lifesaving initiative for RVH’s newest and smallest patients. Thank you to RVH for the incredible work you do for families our region.” – Eva Dunford, Co-Founder of Republic Live & the Boots and Hearts Country Music Festival:

”This year’s Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game roster is featuring some of the best talent in the NHL. We are incredibly excited to have John Tavares, Tyler Seguin, and many others join our fundraising efforts for RVH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. We are excited to partner with the Boots and Hearts team to support our city’s newest citizens in the NICU at RVH.” – Alex Nuttall

Following the Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity hockey game, the Boots and Hearts Country Music Festival will be running from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7th, with live performances from Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and many more.