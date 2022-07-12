Huntsville OPP Ask For Public Assistance In Mischief Investigation

The Huntsville OPP are seeking public assistance in a mischief investigation after they responded to a bomb threat and found that there was no explosive device.

Officers responded to a bomb threat at a commercial building located on Old North Road in Huntsville just before 11:30 a.m. on July 12. OPP and the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department were on scene and the road was closed for approximately 45 minutes as a precaution. The OPP Explosive Disposal Unit assisted Huntsville OPP and it was determined that there was no explosive device.

The Huntsville OPP is now continuing this mischief investigation and ask that anyone with information to contact the detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe, Dufferin, Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.