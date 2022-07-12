Rock, Paper, Scissors Co. Of Gravenhurst Wins $5,000 For Perfect Pitch

Rock, Paper, Scissors Co. of Gravenhurst was the winner in Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network’s (PMCN) Perfecting the Pitch.

The prize was presented on July 7. Perfecting the Pitch was a competition in which entrepreneurs from the Parry Sound and

Muskoka area submitted videos in the hopes of winning a professional video, marketing support and a prize of $5000.

Rock, Paper, Scissors Co. owners Andy and Kelly Warne were thrilled to win but also appreciated the opportunity to meet other small business people and mentors in the business community. Their business is a combination of Andy’s custom furniture, Kelly’s handmade signs and a mix of workshops, lighting and Muskoka branded products.

“We can’t express how grateful we are for the entire PMCN group and the judges for all of their support and for believing in us,” says Kelly Warne. “The entire experience over the last month has been so uplifting and encouraging for our small business.”

Andy Warne adds, “the business owners and community members surrounding us are exactly what we need to continue to work together following our passions and bringing RPS.Co to all corners of Muskoka.”.

Seventeen businesses entered videos and five finalists were selected in June to return to the July 7 event with a new professional video. Muskoka Beer Spa of Torrance, Muskoka Collective of Bracebridge, Outdoor Adventures ATV of South River, Rock Paper Scissors

Company of Gravenhurst and Tall Trees of Huntsville were the finalists vying for the top prize on Thursday night.

Volunteer Judges Leah Leslie of Destination Coach, Sara Benthan of the Georgian College Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre, Catherine Osborne of ReVolvit Creative and Maureen Cubberley of PMCN reviewed the new videos and presented the award to Rock, Paper, Scissors Co.

Another winner was also selected on the same evening. All guests were given a vote for the Audience Choice Award and it went to Muskoka Beer Spa of Torrance. Day passes to the new Beer Spa are a newer addition for day guests to use the saunas, hot tubs, pool and steam room while enjoying Clear Lake Brewing beer and over beverages. Overnight accommodation is also available.

PMNC launched the contest in June for businesses of Parry Sound, Muskoka and Almaguin that were keen to Perfect their Pitch. “It was a great night with lots of connecting and conversation. There was a real buzz in the room,” says Stuart Morley, executive director of

PMCN. “There are so many interesting businesses in Parry Sound/Muskoka. Helping them to grow their business, using the latest technology, is what PMCN strives to do.”

PMCN would like to thank the volunteer judges for their time and the Georgian College Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre and Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce for their support.

PMCN empowers businesses by advocating for improved productivity through technology adoption and growing the digital talent base on a strong broadband foundation to build community partnership