Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Relation To Elnaz Hajtamiri Abduction In Wasaga Beach

Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared from her Wasaga Beach Residence in January 2022

The OPP have charged one person with several criminal offences in connection to the January abduction and disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

The 37-year-old Elnaz — who also goes by the surname Tamiri — was abducted on January 12, 2022 from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario by three suspects dressed in police gear, but not actual uniforms, in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Just three months ago today, the OPP Major Case Manager along with Farsi and Arabic-speaking OPP members recapped the known investigative activities to that date and released a video plea for help from Elnaz’s mother in Iran. The next day, two individuals were criminally charged by York Regional Police for their involvement with a violent assault and attempted abduction of Elnaz in Richmond Hill, Ontario in December 2021.

Following further investigation, Mohammed Lilo, aged 35 years of Brossard, Québec is charged with Kidnapping (connected to the January 12, 2022 incident in Wasaga Beach). He is also charged with Attempt Murder, and Attempt Kidnapping related to the attack on Elnaz in Richmond Hill in December of 2021.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on July 13, 2022. The victim has yet to be located.

The missing female stands approximately 160 cm (5’3″) tall. She is of slim build and had shoulder-length black hair until it had been cut to a shorter length before she was abducted. Elnaz emigrated from Iran to Canada less than four years ago.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or your local police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. Members of the public are strongly urged to help share previously-released social media information and photos of Elnaz HAJTAMIRI using the hashtag #BringElnazHome.