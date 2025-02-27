Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit Helps Arrest One Person In Simcoe County

Officers from the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person related to drug trafficking and executed search warrants on his residence and vehicle, seizing firearms, cocaine and cannabis.

In January 2025, members of the Orillia Detachment CSCU commenced an investigation involving an individual trafficking drugs in the County of Simcoe. On February 25, 2025, members of the Orillia and Muskoka Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) arrested one individual in Simcoe County and executed Search Warrants of the individual’s residence and vehicle.

Police seized the following items:

· 19 9mm (prohibited magazine with automatic switch)

· 380 caliber (prohibited magazine loaded)

· 9mm ammunition

· .380 ammunition

· 32 grams – Cocaine and Crack Cocaine

· 255 grams – Cannabis

· $1700 Canadian Currency

As a result of the investigation Jonathan St. Louis (24) of Scarborough has been charged with the following:

· (3 counts) – Possession of prohibited device – fully automatic switch and overcapacity magazines

· (2 counts) – Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· (2 counts) – Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

· (2 counts)- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

· (2 counts) – Careless storage of a prohibited firearm

· – Tampering with serial number of a firearm

· – Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· – Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· – Possession for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs

· – Possession of illicit Cannabis for the purpose of selling

The accused was held pending a bail hearing on February 26, 2025 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.