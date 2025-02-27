West Parry Sound Charge Six People After Locating Stolen Vehicle

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit and the North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) have arrested and charged six people with various offences after locating a stolen vehicle in Carling Township.

On February 25, 2025, just after 5:00 p.m. officers received an Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR) hit regarding a stolen vehicle from Hamilton. Officers deployed a Tire Deflation Device also known as a spike belt on West Carling Bay Road to bring the vehicle to a stop. All six occupants of the vehicle fled from police but were quickly arrested. Further investigation revealed a second stolen vehicle at a rented cottage in Carling Township.

Violet Atkinson,19-years-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited

Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000 – 2 counts

Fail to comply with sentence – 3 counts

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 3, 2025.

Jasiah Pedraza-Munroe, 18 years-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 3, 2025

A 15-year-old, from Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

A 17-year-old, from Hamilton was arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with undertaking

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of Property obtained by crime over $5000

A 17-year-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

A 17-year-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The remaining accused were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 9, 2025. The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).