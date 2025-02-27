Muskoka Men Of Song Calling All Muskoka Students Under Age 18

Founded in 1984 “The Muskoka Men of Song”, is an open, men’s choral group based in South Muskoka. The members share a desire to perform to the best of their ability and a dream of helping others realize their own musical potential through the “Sean Kelly Memorial Bursary Fund”.

MMOS has administrated The Sean Kelly Memorial Bursary for Muskoka area music students for over 20 years. The bursary provides financial assistance to assist music students that have completed at least two years of formal music instruction to apply for additional funding to further their music education. Each application requires a confidential recommendation from the student’s music instructor or teacher.

More information is available at www.muskokamenofsong.ca. Applications are available at this website or from your music teacher. Successful applicants may be asked to perform at one of two annual concerts with the Muskoka Men of Song and other area music groups. Each application must be submitted prior to April 15, 2025 as directed on the website.