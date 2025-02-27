Bracebridge Seeks Community Input On Celebratory Time Capsule To Commemorate 150-Year Anniversary 

As part of Bracebridge’s 150-year anniversary, the Town is seeking input on the creation of a commemorative time capsule, including what should be included to ensure it reflects the community.

The Town is inviting residents, businesses, and organizations to provide their feedback through a short online survey that will help determine what items, messages, and themes best represent Bracebridge’s history, culture, and goals for the future.

Community members are encouraged to suggest artifacts, photographs, written messages, or other items that reflect what makes Bracebridge special. The Town is also seeking feedback on how long the time capsule should remain sealed before being opened.

Community members are asked to complete the online survey by April 25 at engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150. Feedback received will be reviewed by the Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee and help shape the content of the time capsule.

For more information on the 150-year anniversary and ways to get involved, visit bracebridge.ca/150.