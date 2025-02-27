2024 SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund Recipients Include Muskoka Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services

SiriusXM Canada and MusiCounts, Canada’s leading music education charity, are awarding over $400,000 worth of musical instruments, equipment and resources to 25 community non-profit organizations across Canada through the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund.

The SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund awards grants up to $20,000 for musical instruments, equipment, and resources to community groups or not-for-profit organizations who deliver music programs to youth up to the age of 25. As a longstanding partner, SiriusXM has donated over $2.5 million to various MusiCounts programs to date, greatly furthering the organization’s efforts supporting over 300 community organizations and thousands of youth participants across Canada.

The 2024 recipients of the program demonstrate how powerful music-making in community settings is for youth. Nearly a quarter of recipients will be providing culturally-specific programming for Black youth, and another 33% of the organizations will be using music to reach local Indigenous youth.

“For young people, making music with peers in their communities is a powerful force for building a sense of belonging,” says Kristy Fletcher, MusiCounts President. “Kids are facing unprecedented mental health challenges and connecting with each other through music can be a critical support. MusiCounts is so grateful to partner with SiriusXM Canada on this program to deliver the much-needed funds to organizations doing incredible work with music.”

This cohort of recipients is the first group to receive funding from the new program partnership between SiriusXM Canada and MusiCounts. This initiative is the latest progression in a long-standing relationship between the two organizations in which SiriusXM Canada has demonstrated its passion for promoting and elevating Canadian artists and emerging talent over the last 20 years.

“SiriusXM is thrilled to partner with MusiCounts to bring the power of music to diverse communities across Canada,” said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD at SiriusXM Canada. “We believe music is a powerful tool for building connections and, together with MusiCounts, we’re proud to support the growth of more youth by sharing all the benefits music has to offer. This partnership is one of the many ways we’re committed to nurturing the next generation of Canadian talent.”

More information on the SiriusXM Soundwaves MusiCounts Community Fund is available at musicounts.ca.

