Automated Speed Enforcement Coming To Ramara

The Township of Ramara is taking steps to deter speeding and enhance road safety for its residents by launching an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program. This program will feature three fixed cameras located in designated Community Safety Zones and is scheduled to go live in early summer, with the first phase set for County Road 169, Muley Point Road, Creighton Street, and Simcoe Road.

“As a Council, we have been dedicated to finding solutions to mitigate speeding within the Township. We believe that with the support and cooperation of our residents, we can significantly improve the quality of life and increase road safety for everyone. Over the past year, staff have been diligently collecting data, finalizing necessary agreements, and updating by-laws to support the installation and implementation of the program. The goal is to maximize its effectiveness in areas where speeding has been identified as a concern.” ~ Mayor Basil Clarke

In 2019, the Ontario Government passed O. Reg 398/19, which permits municipalities to deploy Automated Speed Enforcement in designated Community Safety Zones and School Zones. The ASE system, which we will be implementing, utilizes a camera and speed measurement device to enforce speed limits. This system has been proven to effectively reduce speeds, change driver behaviour, and enhance road safety, providing reassurance to our residents.

The Township will install three speed enforcement cameras and rotate the cameras’ location within Community Safety Zone areas. The ticketing process will be handled through its Administrative Monetary Penalty (AMP) program and will target vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit in ASE areas, ensuring that those who disregard the speed limits are held accountable.

Before the program is executed, the Township is awaiting final approval from the Ministry of Transportation. Once approval is completed, the Township will then post the regulated speed enforcement signs 90 days before the installation of the cameras. Further updates, including specific information on speed limits, fine structures and timelines for implementing the program will become available.