Public Warning Of The Dangers Of Towing People Behind Vehicles

York Regional Police is reminding the public of the danger of towing people behind vehicles in any manner, after a fatality in the City of Vaughan.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Sassafras Circle and Sugarforest Drive for reports of an injured person. Officers learned that a youth was riding on a sled that was being towed behind a pickup truck at the time of his injury.

The youth was transported to a local hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 17-year-old male from Vaughan, has been charged with Dangerous Driving and Dangerous Driving Cause Death.

York Regional Police reminds drivers that actions and decisions made while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle can have permanent and devastating consequences for you, your family and for others on the road.

Drivers participating in such activity could face charges such as Dangerous Operation and Stunt Driving, which could result in a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day license suspension for a first-time offence.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.