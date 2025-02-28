Fatal Snowmobile Collision In Sundridge

A person is deceased after a collision involving a Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) on an Ontario Federation Snowmobile Clubs trail (OFSC).

On February 28, 2025, approximately 10:15 a.m., the Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Paramedics Service and Sundridge Fire Department responded to a single MSV collision on OFSC trail #NN415, in the Village of Sundridge.

A 54-year-old-person from Norfolk, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and an OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI).

The OFSC trail has been re-opened to snowmobilers.