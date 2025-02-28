Town Of Bracebridge Urges Caution As Snow Thaws

This week, Bracebridge experienced temperatures above zero for the first time this season which resulted in snow thaw that led to concerns about damaged gas lines, eavestroughs and roofing materials, as well as unevenly loaded roofs and potential flooding. As a result, the Bracebridge Fire Department responded to several calls, including a gas leak at the Municipal Office.

As temperatures change, the Town of Bracebridge is urging property owners to remain aware of potential safety hazards. As snow shifts and settles, buildings, roofs, and other structures may experience damage.

Safety tips for snow load and thawing concerns:

Monitor snow accumulation: Check roofs, especially flat roofs, decks, and other structures for signs of excess weight, sagging, or cracking.

Check roofs, especially flat roofs, decks, and other structures for signs of excess weight, sagging, or cracking. Remove snow safely: If snow removal is necessary, use proper equipment and techniques. Consider hiring an insured professional to do the job safely.

If snow removal is necessary, use proper equipment and techniques. Consider hiring an insured professional to do the job safely. Beware of shifting snow and ice: Sudden temperature changes can cause heavy snow and ice to shift unexpectedly, increasing the risk of collapse or falling debris.

Sudden temperature changes can cause heavy snow and ice to shift unexpectedly, increasing the risk of collapse or falling debris. Check for gas leaks: If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1 and/or your utility provider.

If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave the area immediately and call 9-1-1 and/or your utility provider. Clear drainage areas: Ensure eavestroughs, drains, and stormwater systems are clear of ice and debris to ensure water flows freely and to prevent water buildup and ice damming.

Ensure eavestroughs, drains, and stormwater systems are clear of ice and debris to ensure water flows freely and to prevent water buildup and ice damming. Monitor changing weather conditions: With snow, rain and freezing temperatures in the forecast, be aware of changing conditions and seasons transition.

Residents are reminded that safety is the main priority. If unsure about the condition of a structure or the risks associated with snow removal, consult a professional.

The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community safety and is performing regular maintenance at all Town facilities to monitor changing conditions, including:

Ensuring roof drains are clear from ice and debris;

Removing any overhanging snow where possible;

Keeping all emergency exits clear and accessible;

Checking roof top units to ensure intake and exhausts are clear from snow;

Keeping sidewalks clear of ice and snow; and

Continuing to monitor roof structures on all Town facilities and removing snow and ice where necessary.

Resources: