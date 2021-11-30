Muskoka Causes To Consider For Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is an annual day of donations and generosity on the Tuesday after Black Friday. 92nd Street Y, a community centre in New York, introduced the concept in 2012 with the help of the United Nations Foundation. People across the world are encouraged to donate to charity alongside their holiday giving to friends and family, so for those looking to make a donation, see the list below for Muskoka causes to consider this Giving Tuesday.

Double Your Donation

Camp Oochigeas: Camp Oochigeas offers camp programs for kids and families affected by childhood cancer. Their Muskoka location in Rosseau is currently closed due to COVID, but Volkswagen Canada is matching donations up to $100,000 until Dec. 31 to support campers across Ontario. Click here to donate.

Muskoka Conservancy: Muskoka Conservancy works to maintain and protect 47 properties in the region, which include over 3,218 acres of land and over 51,000 feet of sensitive shoreline. The conservancy is looking to raise $10,000 and supporters have pledged matching funds, so today’s donations will be matched up to $5,150. Click here to donate.

Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre: The Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre offers animal adoption, spay/neuter services and other animal welfare programs. This Giving Tuesday, all donations up to $60,000 made in support of the new Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre will be matched by long-time Ontario SPCA supporters named Elaine and Lloyd. Click here to donate.

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka: The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka offers a range of services from fitness and outdoor education to childcare and employment services. Donations to the YMCA this Giving Tuesday will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor. Click here to donate.

Other Places To Give

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary: Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary rehabilitates and cares for a variety of animals that are orphaned, injured or otherwise in need of care. They are currently caring for eight beaver kits, two moose calves and many other animals alongside their permanent residents. If you donate $20 or more to Aspen Valley today, CanadaHelps will add an extra $2 to your donation. Click here to donate.

Huntsville Hospital Foundation: The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is raising funds to purchase a new ICU Bed, which costs $42,000. Click here to donate.

Muskoka Seniors: Muskoka Seniors offers grocery delivery, transportation and visits from volunteers and staff, along with other services for seniors in North Muskoka. The organization is required to raise over 50 per cent of their annual operating budget to support the needs of local seniors. Click here to donate.

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation: The hospital needs highly used medical equipment for the ER and ICU, including ophthalmoscopes, otoscopes and thermometers. The foundation is trying to raise $10,000 to purchase seven of each medical tool. Click here to donate.

YWCA Muskoka: YWCA Muskoka supports women and girls through a variety of programs focussed on education, leadership and advocacy. The organization is aiming to raise $10,000 by the end of the year. Click here to donate.

For more information on Giving Tuesday, or to see other organizations involved in the campaign, click here.