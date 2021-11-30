Driver Charged For Attempting To Pay For Gas With Cannabis

Caledon OPP investigated several reports of impaired drivers over the past weekend, November 26 – 28, 2021, in Caledon, resulting in several charges.

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 a.m., Caledon OPP attended a gas station on Highway 10 following the report of a driver attempting to pay for gas with cannabis. As officers investigated, the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Andrew Scalon, 31 years old, from Brampton, has been charged with the offence of:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs.

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at just after 12 a.m. members of the OPP Caledon Detachment responded to vehicle rollover collision on Queen Street near Porterfield Road. As officers investigated the collision one driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Andrew Goodine, 24 years old, from Caledon, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.

OPP Caledon Detachment members also conducted several RIDE checkpoints throughout Caledon over the weekend as part of the OPP’s Province wide Festive RIDE impaired driving enforcement campaign. One driver was issued a 3-Day Roadside suspension while three other drivers were issued charges under the Cannabis Control Act and Liquor License Act for having open cannabis and liquor available while operating their vehicle.