Ontario SPCA Supporters Pledge $60,000 Giving Tuesday Matching Gift To Help Build Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre

Long-time supporters of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society have pledged to match all donations on Giving Tuesday up to $60,000 to help make a new Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre a reality.

Elaine and Lloyd, long-time friends of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, will match all donations, up to $60,000, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in support of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre, which is currently under construction in Peterborough. The rehabilitation centre will fill a critical and significant gap in current services by addressing the individualized needs of dogs most difficult to adopt – dogs who need more care and support than an animal centre can provide. It will contain a number of unique features, including a real family living room to help dogs who have never lived indoors practice being in a home environment to prepare them for adoption.

In partnership with the Peterborough Humane Society, construction on the 24,000 sq. ft. facility began in May. Once complete it will be the first of its kind in Canada devoted to advancing the well-being of animals across the province and beyond. Called the Peterborough Animal Care Centre, the facility will be home to the Peterborough Humane Society’s Adoption & Education Centre, a publicly accessible Spay/Neuter Clinic and the Ontario SPCA Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre.

“Imagine a place where dogs who have experienced emotional and mental challenges can go for behavioural support and rehabilitation,” says Dave Wilson, Senior Director, Shelter Health & Wellness, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We are so very grateful for this tremendous gift to help make the Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre possible. To help us change the lives of dogs who deserve a second chance, please consider making a donation on Giving Tuesday.”

For more information, or to donate, visit ontariospca.ca/dogrehab.