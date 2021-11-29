Kick Off The Holiday Season In Downtown Bracebridge

On Friday December 3rd, the public is invited to pull on their toques and bring the whole family downtown for Santa’s Festival of Lights and Shopping Party. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the south end of Manitoba Street, Santa will kick off the holiday season in Bracebridge.

Kids of all ages will have a chance to sing along with the Christmas tunes performed by Jam Sandwich and Liam Kearney. Residents and visitors are invited to:

Take a tour of the Bracebridge Fire Department’s fire truck;

Help fill the OPP cruiser with toy donations for the Salvation Army;

Make some food for Santa’s reindeer;

Roast a marshmallow around the campfire;

Warm up with some hot chocolate courtesy of Oliver’s and the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce;

Enjoy a gingerbread cookie;

Mail letters to Santa;

Decorate a Christmas ornament for your tree;

Take in the fireworks by the Bracebridge Rotary Club; and

Join Santa and friends as they walk up the street to see the decorated store windows, and “living window” displays created by the Bracebridge School of Ballet.

Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of Bracebridge’s many boutique shops, the extended store hours and in-store specials.

Mark your calendars for Friday December 3rd, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. – see you in downtown Bracebridge!

Anyone making their way Downtown for Santa’s Festival of Lights are reminded to wear a face covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and if you aren’t feeling well, please stay home.