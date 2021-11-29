Writing At The Edge: Poetic And Fictional Elements With Canadian Poet Madhur Anand

Muskoka Authors Association is thrilled to have Canadian Poet, Madhur Anand, winner of the 2020 Governor General Award Literary Award for Non-Fiction as our guest speaker on December 8, 2021 via ZOOM conferencing.

An experimental memoir about Partition, immigration, and generational storytelling, This Red Line Goes Straight to Your Heart weaves together the poetry of memory with the science of embodied trauma, using the imagined voices of the past and the vital authority of the present. The poet will speak about the Poetic and Fictional Elements in her newest book.

Madhur Anand is the author of the book of poems A New Index for Predicting Catastrophes (McClelland & Stewart/PRHC, 2015) as well as the experimental memoir This Red Line Goes Straight to Your Heart (Strange Light/ PRHC, 2020), work considered trailblazing in their synthesis of art and science. A New Index was a finalist for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry. Her second collection of poems is Parasitic Oscillations (McClelland & Stewart/PRHC, 2022). Madhur Anand is a full professor of ecology at the University of Guelph and was appointed the inaugural director of the Guelph Institute for Environmental Research. The goal of Dr. Anand’s lab is to provide knowledge and tools to better understand natural and human-related impacts on ecosystems and to enhance long-term coupled human-environment sustainability.

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit evenbrite or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.