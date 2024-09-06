Muskoka Association Of Road Supervisors Hosts Inaugural Safety Truck Roadeo

On August 29, the Town of Bracebridge hosted the Muskoka Association of Road Supervisors’ (MARS) inaugural truck roadeo event at the Municipal Office at 1000 Taylor Court. Participants from all seven District of Muskoka municipalities competed in a series of challenges and obstacles to determine the Muskoka Driver of Year.

Congratulations to Brad Jackson, Town of Bracebridge, Justin Kilby, Town of Bracebridge, and Mike Church, Town of Gravenhurst, who won first, second and third place in the competition out of 10 participants. The top two participants will go on to compete for Driver of the Year at the provincial safety truck roadeo hosted by the Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes RSA in September.