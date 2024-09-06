OPP Report A Tragic Labour Day Long Weekend Across Ontario

It was a tragic Labour Day long weekend on and off the road, with two pedestrians, a motorcyclist and an off-road vehicle driver among the seven traffic fatalities that occurred in separate collisions in OPP jurisdictions.

Throughout the weekend, the OPP did its part to keep travellers safe and hold accountable those who did not, with officers laying 9,143 traffic/marine and Criminal Code charges across the province.

Aggressive drivers were the most significant offenders, making roads unsafe for the many families and other people travelling throughout the province to take in the last long weekend of summer.

Officers laid a total of 4,841 speeding charges and 124 stunt driving/racing charges.

Among other charges:

No seatbelt: 545

Impaired driving: 234

Distracted driving: 102

With children and other students heading back to school, the OPP reminds drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to use roads responsibly and help ensure everyone gets to and from their destination safely.