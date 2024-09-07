Traffic Stop Leads OPP To Drugs And Weapons Seizure In Midland

A traffic stop by police of a speeding Dodge Dart on Yonge Street, Midland has resulted in the seizure of a considerable amount of street drugs, Canadian currency and weapons resulting in criminal charges for a Midland resident.
Two members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment conducted the vehicle stop at approximately 8:16 p.m. August 28, 2024 resulting in the officers entering into a Highway Traffic Act investigation. During the course of this investigation, the officers entered into Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) investigation resulting the seizure of substances that appear to be Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Heroin, Psilocybin and Cocaine along with drug paraphernalia. Also seized was a imitation .45 caliber BB pistol during this investigation. (see attached photograph)
Charged with the following criminal offences is Joshua Lemay 35 years of Midland.
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
- Driving while under suspension
- Fail to produce permit
- Drive without proper headlights – motor vehicle
- Windshield obstructed
- Improper tires
- Drive motor vehicle – no licence
- Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Fail to have insurance card
- Fail to surrender suspended driver’s licence
The accused was held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.