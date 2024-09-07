Traffic Stop Leads OPP To Drugs And Weapons Seizure In Midland

A traffic stop by police of a speeding Dodge Dart on Yonge Street, Midland has resulted in the seizure of a considerable amount of street drugs, Canadian currency and weapons resulting in criminal charges for a Midland resident.

Two members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment conducted the vehicle stop at approximately 8:16 p.m. August 28, 2024 resulting in the officers entering into a Highway Traffic Act investigation. During the course of this investigation, the officers entered into Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) investigation resulting the seizure of substances that appear to be Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Heroin, Psilocybin and Cocaine along with drug paraphernalia. Also seized was a imitation .45 caliber BB pistol during this investigation. (see attached photograph)

Charged with the following criminal offences is Joshua Lemay 35 years of Midland.

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Driving while under suspension

Fail to produce permit

Drive without proper headlights – motor vehicle

Windshield obstructed

Improper tires

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to surrender suspended driver’s licence

The accused was held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.