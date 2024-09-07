It’s Back, Better Than Ever: Muskoka Summit On The Environment 2024

Take a moment to imagine what you want the Muskoka landscape to look like in forty years—what do you see? Join Muskoka Watershed Council on October 4th to shape that future together.

Muskoka Watershed Council reintroduces the biennial Muskoka Summit on the Environment with a fresh look and feel. The goal is to address the diverse, dynamic, and complex system we call a watershed and the role people play in its future.

This year’s Summit has been aptly themed Resilience. In the context of the Summit, “resilience” is the ability of this socio-ecological system (our watershed) to retain its character, dynamics and internal processes despite the various forces acting to disrupt it. With increasing development, ever more severe weather events, contaminants, invasive species, loss of native species and shoreline erosion those forces grow stronger. Changes to the natural environment many of us treasure will affect our regional economy and valued lifestyle. Recognizing that the watershed is a living, breathing entity that includes us and our economy, it is critical to rethink our relationship with the natural world. Sustaining the watershed into the future requires a collaborative, multi-layered and multi-disciplinary approach to management.

The Muskoka Summit on the Environment will feature a full day of programming, including presentations from leading scientists and environmental specialists from across Canada. Additionally, Muskoka’s own youth environmental advocates will present their unique perspectives on the watershed. Through this conference, Muskoka Watershed Council aims to raise awareness, promote dialogue, and encourage collaborative action among the community, encompassing full-time and seasonal residents of the Muskoka region, business owners, policymakers and the next generation of environmental advocates.

The Summit will be held on Friday, October 4th, in the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre in Bracebridge. Attendees can look forward to stimulating talks, networking breaks, lunch and dinner, all included in the $149 Summit Pass.

Help Muskoka Watershed Council define Muskoka’s tomorrow by reserving your spot at the Muskoka Summit on the Environment 2024!

Align yourself and your company name with this progressive event by becoming a Summit Sponsor. For more information about how to become a Summit Sponsor, contact the Summit Sponsorship Coordinator, Andrew Fyfe, at sponsorship@muskokawatershed.org.