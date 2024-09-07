Join The Fowler Construction Winter HWY Maintenance Crew

CALLING SNOW PLOW OPERATORS: Join Our Winter HWY Maintenance Crew.

We are hosting our second VIRTUAL Job Fair session via Indeed:

September 12th from 9 AM to 1 PM

REGISTER HERE:

https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/f0b84a55-c1a6-42f1-92c8-546e77ef9dc2

DZ/AZ Drivers Wanted!

Positions available in three regions:

HUNTSVILLE & Area: Dorset, Dunchurch, Dwight, Dysart, Emsdale, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Mactier, Minden, Parry Sound and Whitney.

NORTH BAY & Area: Boundary, Feronia, Field, Jocko, Marten River, Mattawa, Noelville, North Bay, Powassan and Verner.

SIMCOE: Barrie, Brechin, Coldwater, Cookstown, Cookstown IRU, Forest Home, Hillsdale, Midhurst and Stayner.

More information:

📧 careers@fowler.ca

📞 800-268-7687

🖥 www.fowler.ca

