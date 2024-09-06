Fatal Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Township of Ramara.

On September 4, 2024, just before 10:30 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and Township of Ramara Fire, were dispatched to Highway 12 South near Sideroad 15 for a report of a single motor vehicle that had struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a 20-year-old male of Orillia.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team attended the collision scene to assist with the investigation. Highway 12 South was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since been re-opened.