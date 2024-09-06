Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Provides Update On Recent Activities And Future Plans

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is committed to keeping Muskoka and area communities informed about its ongoing activities and progress over the past few months. We have been actively engaging with a wide range of stakeholders to address key concerns and work collaboratively towards improving our local health system.

“Our current plan is grounded in evidence-based data and reflects the thoughtful input from a diverse range of stakeholders,” said Cheryl Harrison, CEO of MAHC. “We have carefully analyzed the feedback and data to ensure our approach effectively meets the healthcare needs of our community. Continued collaboration with our partners remains essential to refining and implementing these strategies successfully.”

In recent months, MAHC has conducted extensive stakeholder engagement sessions and consultations, involving physicians, our hospital foundations, community groups, community members, local and provincial political partners, and ministry officials. We have listened carefully to the feedback provided, which highlighted several critical issues including transportation, recruitment and retention of healthcare staff, availability of services and beds, the need for community partnerships, and concerns surrounding rumors of closure and privatization.

In response to these concerns, MAHC has established several working groups to tackle specific areas of focus:

Bed Capacity Working Group: This group, comprised of MAHC physicians from North and South Muskoka, is dedicated to evaluating our current bed capacity and exploring strategies to optimize it. Included in their review will be the examination of the second version of a proposed model put forth by some South Muskoka physicians. Transportation Working Group: Focused on improving access to healthcare services, this group is addressing transportation challenges for patients and their loved ones. They are exploring solutions for both visiting patients and attending medical appointments, aiming to enhance transportation options and ensure convenience and accessibility for all community members. Community Programming Working Group: This group is dedicated to developing and expanding community programming aimed at prevention, aftercare, and overall health improvement. By fostering partnerships with local organizations and municipalities, they are working to identify and create programs that are tailored to the needs of our community and promote better health outcomes.

The working groups are in direct liaison with the Capital Redevelopment Planning team, under the direction of the MAHC Board of Directors, to ensure a coordinated effort in addressing local healthcare issues. Also in development are a Communications Advisory Table, aimed at providing informal advice and recommendations on MAHC’s communication strategies and practices, and a CEO Advisory Table which will provide input and feedback specifically related to MAHC’s capital redevelopment initiatives.

MAHC is confident in the proposed plan to meet the healthcare needs of the region. The involvement of community and municipal leaders in finalizing the details of the 1.3 submission, scheduled to be presented to the Ministry in November, ensures that our solutions are well-aligned with local healthcare needs.

“We are committed to continued collaboration with all our community partners,” stated Dave Uffelmann, Board Chair of MAHC. “Our goal is to build a robust healthcare system that effectively meets the needs of everyone in our region. We believe our proposed plan will greatly enhance the healthcare services available to our community.”

Chief of Staff Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek commented, “The formation of these working groups is an essential step in addressing the concerns raised by our stakeholders. We are confident that, through thorough review and collaboration, we will continue to provide high-quality care and make significant improvements to our healthcare system.”

MAHC remains dedicated to keeping Muskoka and area communities informed and involved as we work towards a stronger and more effective local health system. More communication outlining the plan for local healthcare will be coming in the next few weeks as we work to enhance our website and information sharing. We appreciate the ongoing support and engagement of our stakeholders and look forward to continued collaboration.